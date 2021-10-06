Man sentenced to 1 year of jail for hammer attack

Jesus Soto-Zambada



A Thornton man who struck his coworker on the head with a hammer, resulting in a skull fracture and brain injury, received jail time for his assault.

On Sept. 30, Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Jesus Soto-Zambada, 33, to one year of jail time and one year of mandatory parole for second-degree assault, which was the maximum allowed under his plea agreement.

Soto-Zambada pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on Sept. 9, changing his plea from not guilty and vacating a trial scheduled in October. The plea deal dismissed the original charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

In court on Sept. 9, Soto-Zambada’s attorney Abigail Kurtz-Phelan said Soto-Zambada had a credible claim to self defense.

“I think the charge that he is pleading to appropriately reflects the circumstances of the date (of arrest),” she said.

Additionally, 14th Judicial Chief Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell told the judge that she had some evidence concerns should a trial go forward, adding that the victim supported the plea agreement.

Soto-Zambada will receive 212 days of time served since he has been in the Grand County Jail since March 3. The court also found Soto-Zambada indigent, meaning court surcharges were waived.

However, Soto-Zambada is required to pay victim restitution up to $10,000 under the plea agreement. The District Attorney’s Office has 91 days from Sept. 30 to determine restitution.