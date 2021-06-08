Man sentenced to prison for fake bills

Fleagle



A Grand County judge sentenced a man to prison for forging money, which he tried to spend at a business in the Fraser Valley.

On May 27, Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Ronald Fleagle, 45, to two years in prison with two years of mandatory parole for felony forgery. Fleagle will receive credit for 57 days time served.

Fleagle didn’t comment during the hearing other than to enter his plea.

Fleagle’s public defender, Sheryl Uhlmann, indicated she would file a motion with the court seeking to waive fines and fees because her client’s indigency.

Fleagle’s sentence will run concurrent with sentences for cases in Douglas, Larimer and Jefferson counties.

Fleagle was arrested in March after a Fraser Quick Stop employee reported a customer trying to pay for gas with a fake $100 bill. When police searched Fleagle’s truck, they allegedly found several counterfeit bills and other related evidence.

Fleagle was originally charged with forgery, obstruction, possession of forgery devices, possession of second degree forged instruments and displaying a fictitious plate.