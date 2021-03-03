Man seriously hurt in Fraser hammer attack, police say

A man has been hospitalized for a fractured skull after he was struck in the head by a hammer.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police, officers were dispatched Tuesday to County Road 8 and Quail Drive for a report of an injured man bleeding from the head. Upon arrival, officers found the injured man and two others in a white pickup truck leaving the area.

The victim and a witness told police that they had been working in a home under construction on Quail Drive. The injured man told officers that during this work, a co-worker attacked him and struck him in the head with a hammer. The alleged attacker fled out the backdoor headed north toward County Road 8, according to the release.

Grand County EMS took the man to a local emergency room before he was airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment of a skull fracture and brain injury. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

Police added that the hammer used in the attack was recovered on Quail Drive near the home.

Officers identified the suspect as Jesus Soto Sambada, 33, of Thornton. He was arrested and taken to the Grand County Jail under investigation for first-degree assault, a Class 3 Felony.