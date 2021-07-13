Man skips court after getting arrested driving stolen truck

Jones



A Kansas man who was arrested driving a truck from Winter Park only minutes after it was reported stolen failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to a report of a stolen blue Ford F150 from Ski Idlewild and Rendezvous Way around noon on Thursday. Minutes later, the truck was seen driving down US Highway 40 outside Winter Park and another officer stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Richard T. Jones, 48, allegedly told officers that he had permission from the owner to borrow the truck, but the affidavit says he couldn’t give police the owner’s name or contact information.

The affidavit also says the owner told police he didn’t know Jones and didn’t give anyone permission to borrow his truck. The owner added that he had left the truck unlocked with the keys inside.

A Kelly Blue Book search of the truck, including mileage, wear and standard options, estimated its value around $3,000.

Jones was been charged with felony theft and failed to appear in court on Tuesday, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.