Man suffers gunshot in RMNP

A 70-year-old Missouri man suffered a gunshot wound at Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park on July 19.

Park rangers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at Emerald Lake the afternoon of July 19, according to a news release. Rangers provided medical care and transported the man to the hospital via a wheeled litter and then an air ambulance.

Based on the initial investigation, rangers believe the man was hiking in the area with his handgun in his backpack. When the man set his backpack on a rock at the lake, his handgun discharged, hitting him in the leg, according to the release. The round didn’t leave the man’s body.

Emerald Lake had numerous visitors in the area when the incident happened and bystanders helped provide initial first aid.

Open carry of handguns and rifles, as well as concealed carry with the proper permit, is legal in the park. Firearms aren’t allowed in park facilities, including visitors centers and ranger stations, which are marked with signage.

Recreational shooting or discharging firearms is illegal in the park and park officials recommend visitors not use firearms as wildlife protection.