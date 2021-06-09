Man to serve jail time for eluding police

Christopher Carnahan



A man was sentenced to jail time for eluding police during a traffic stop and bringing methamphetamine into the Grand County Jail.

On May 27, Grand County Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Christopher Carnahan, 37, to 30 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, 48 hours community service and a substance abuse evaluation and treatment for vehicular eluding, with 60 days of suspended jail time.

Carnahan told the judge he was appreciative of the plea deal, but hoped to avoid jail time because he’s at a different point in life where he’s trying to support a partner and children.

“I made a back step last year and there’s no excuse for it — I know I messed up,” he said. “I will prove to you, your honor, that I can do this. I have different motivations in my life, I’m almost 40 and I don’t have time for this anymore.”

In response, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell pointed to the danger Carnahan put the community in by eluding police and his previous criminal history.

Hoak did sentence Carnahan to some jail time, though a minimal amount, noting the risk to himself and the community that comes from eluding police.

“I’m hoping Mr. Carnahan has got this figured out and is going to move forward in a positive way,” Hoak said.

In addition, Carnahan’s lawyer asked for an exception to allow Carnahan to smoke medicinal marijuana for his epilepsy. Hoak said she would consider a motion to allow it if Carnahan gets an official medical marijuana card.

Carnahan was arrested in September when he rolled through a stop sign and police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive until he was at his home. Police arrested him and, at the jail, discovered meth on Carnahan.

He originally faced charges of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband, vehicular eluding, driving while under the influence, failing to stop at stop signs, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Carnahan is scheduled to report to jail on June 15.