Manna Thrift and Antique offers free shopping in Grand Lake

Manna Thrift and Antique in Grand Lake announced that all thrift items will be free to take 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The thrift shop owners also said that if items were not of use, shoppers were welcome to take and sell the items for cash. The antique side of operations are 50% off.

“We are blessed with Manna from Heaven,” the owners said. “Please take precautions, we do. Have faith.”