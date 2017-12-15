Mary Jane Territory set to open Saturday

No, the Mary Jane isn't open, at least not yet.

Earlier today photos began circulating on social media of skiers and boarders carving through the Mary Jane Territory at Winter Park Resort, spurring reports that the territory had surreptitiously opened. But that's not the case.

While there are skiers on the slope, it isn't yet open to the public. Ski patrollers have opened some portions of the Mary Jane for directive skiing, wherein patrollers lead a few of their friends down specific trails to test conditions, according to Steve Hurlbert, director of public relations and communication for Winter Park Resort.

But there is good news. According to Hurlbert, patrollers liked what they saw today, and the resort is planning on opening parts of the Mary Jane Territory Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Hurlbert said that the Super Gauge and Mary Jane trails will be available, opening up about 40 new acres for skiers and snowboarders.

The resort’s newest trail, Sober Englishman, will also be opening, providing access from the Zephyr Express Lift to the Mary Jane Trail. The Super Gauge Express and Galloping Goose lifts will be in service to the Mary Jane Trail and Shoo Fly.

All restaurants at the Mary Jane Base, including Club Car, the Mary Jane Market Café and Pepperoni’s will also be opening for the remainder of the season on Saturday.

"Hopefully the dominoes will start to fall and we can start to open up more stuff at the Jane," said Hurlbert. "Part of it is figuring out how much snow we're going to get from the storm this weekend, but the bottom line is the Jane will be open tomorrow morning.”