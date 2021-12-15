Mary Jane to open Thursday
Thanks to several inches of fresh snow, Winter Park Resort announced that Mary Jane will open Thursday.
Starting at 9 a.m. five lifts on the Jane — the Super Gauge Express, Pony Express, High Lonesome, Iron Horse and Galloping Goose — will provide access to 158 acres of terrain.
Mary Jane Trail, Lower Arrowhead Loop, Rainbow Cut, Sober Englishman, Whistlestop, Highlonesome Trail, Switchyard, Hobo Alley, Hook up, Cranmer, Upper White Rabbit, and Upper Jabberwocky will be among the runs open.
The Mary Jane Cafe will also be opening Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the resort was reporting more than five inches of snow with more dumping on the slopes still.
Currently, the resort is sitting on a 21 inch base with eight lifts servicing 18 trails. With Mary Jane opening, three of the resort’s seven territories will be open, including the terrain park.
