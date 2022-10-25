Matt Solomon in his own words: The Republican candidate for Senate District 8 prioritizes reducing fees, repurposing state dollars and retooling criminal justice reform bills

Matt Solomon

Matt Solomon/Courtesy Photo

This story is part of a series. View the other stories here.

Name: Matt Solomon

Occupation: Business consultant

Place of residence: Eagle

Length of residence in Eagle County: 26 years

Why are you qualified to work with rural communities like Grand County?

I bring experience from having started, owned and operated small and large businesses and also working in the public service sector as a paramedic, deputy coroner, U.S. military contractor, and as a twice-elected member of the Eagle Town Council. This combination of skills and experiences offers a balanced perspective that lends itself towards visionary discussions and practical solutions that will help support rural Colorado, its people, businesses and communities.



How will you make sure Grand County gets its fair share of money and attention for matters like mental health care, early childhood education, Colorado River water conservation, and wildfire mitigation?

I will work with our rural and Western Slope caucuses to see that we are fully represented and will collaborate with our local county commissioners to see that local needs are addressed and met. The last four years have shown a habit of the state creating committees to come up with a plan that comes up with a plan. We need to stop this wasteful practice so that every dollar goes to the intended need.



Please name three issues at the top of your legislative to-do list.

This is my home and my community — a place I care and am passionate about. I aim to represent Senate District 8 in a balanced way. My overall legislative priority is to ensure the General Assembly fosters individuals, communities and businesses. Specifically, my top three legislative priorities are: 1) reduce or eliminate many of the newly implemented fees that are harming small businesses and individuals; 2) repurpose our state dollars and stop the budget gimmicks so that our dollars are actually being used for students and teachers; and 3) retool some of the criminal justice reform bills to ensure our communities are safe from the scourge of fentanyl.

Why should Grand County residents trust you?

Through a life of public service and private sector experience, my personal mantra has always been to live with honor, act with integrity and speak with truth. I will apply this mantra to my time as your senator, as I bring the sword of honest speech to an arena of policy and representation. I want to bridge gaps, think forward, and support rural Colorado. My convictions reflect my personal value system; but, this job is not about me. It is about you and it is about our district. Your convictions and our district’s shared needs come before my own and are only limited by the Constitution, the highest law of this land and our great state.



Please name a couple of issues that you will work particularly hard to cross party lines on, and how you plan to get support from your opposition.

I feel that we can agree on most issues that come before us, as our constituents, communities, and state come first. I believe there is a lot of room for collaboration on economic and environmental sustainability legislation; legislation to help reduce the fees, costs and regulations that are harming businesses in Colorado; criminal justice and community safety; affordable housing for our rural and urban citizens; wildfire prevention; helping our farmers and ranchers; and protecting our water rights in the Colorado River Basin.