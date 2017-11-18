Mayors for a day shine at Granby tree lighting

Granby Elementary School students Haize Garcia and Chantel Doney got their first taste of public office on Friday, getting the opportunity to be mayors for the day.

The girls met with Granby Mayor Paul Chavoustie, who gave them a tour of Town Hall, introduced them to town staff, and told them all about what it's like to be mayor. At the end of the day the girls received a police escort to Granby Dental, where they helped Chavoustie illuminate the streets at the annual Granby tree lighting ceremony.

"I love having interest from everyone in the public, and it's great to see young people so interested and get chosen by their schools," said Chavoustie. "They got to spend a few hours getting to kind of see how government operates, and I hope to encourage them to serve in their community in the future."

Garcia and Doney are ten and eight-years-old respectively, and were nominated for the honor by teachers and staff at Granby Elementary as exemplary representatives of the school.

The girls had the opportunity to sit behind the Chavoustie's desk in his office and in the town council chambers, as well as tour Town Hall meeting various staff. The girls met with Town Manager Aaron Blair, Granby Police Sergeant Jonathan Stark, Assistant Finance Director Cindy Seader and Court Clerk Samantha Knight to get a taste of what they do for the town.

"I think it's pretty cool," said Doney, referring to the mayor's job. "I liked learning about all the maps."

Chavoustie also gave the girls brief history lessons as they strolled the halls.

"I learned a lot," said Garcia. "I think that I liked all the old pictures of what Granby used to look like."

At the end of the day the three mayors ventured out into the cold, where they met Granby residents huddled against the snow, anxiously awaiting the annual tree lighting. Chavoustie counted to three, and the girls flipped the switch to light the tree.

Chavoustie reflected on his time with the young mayors, and what it meant to be a public servant.

"Serving others is a great, huge thing in life," he said. "You can do it whether it's in your local community, or even at home or where you work. It's having that heart to serve others that's important."