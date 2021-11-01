Medical providers host Thanksgiving food drive
Grand County EMS and Middle Park Health are competing in a Thanksgiving food drive with collections starting Monday.
EMS and Middle Park will be collecting donations between Monday and Nov. 19 at their Granby locations and will tally the total number of items at each location to decide a winner.
Suggested donations include instant mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned veggies or fruits, cranberry sauce, gravy, chicken stock, soup, spices, sugar, flour, marshmallows or grocery gift cards.
All of the items donated will go to Mountain Family Center’s food pantry.
The winning team will receive a turkey day trophy.
