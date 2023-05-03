Meet artist Pem Dunn at Cozens Ranch Museum

Local artist Pem Dunn will have his works on display at the Cozens Ranch Museum for the month of May.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy Photo

Grand County Historical Association welcomes local artists Pem Dunn to showcase his work. For the month of May, his fine art paintings will be on display at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser for the public to view.

This show titled, “The Beauty Around Us” features new pieces of work by Dunn.

In addition to viewing his work during the month of May, residents can also take part in an artist wine and cheese reception on May 6 from 4-6 p.m. This event will allow attendees to meet Dunn and enjoy an evening of art appreciation.

Dunn’s art will be on display during normal museum hours, Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum.

RSVPs are required for this event. To RSVP, please email Samantha@GrandCountyHistory.org or call 970-726-5488.