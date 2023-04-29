Meet artist Sandy White at Cozens Ranch Museum
Cozens Ranch Museum has been home to the art stylings of local artist Sandy White for the month of April. Celebrate the closing out of White’s gallery exhibit with an art reception.
Meet the artist, tour the museum, and enjoy a drink and snacks on Saturday, April 29. The event will take place at Cozens Ranch in Fraser from 4-6 p.m.
This event is free but RSVP is required. Please RSVP to Samantha Missey at samantha@GrandCountyHistory.org or call 970-726-5488.
