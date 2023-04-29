Meet artist Sandy White at Cozens Ranch Museum

Attendees can view Sandy White's fine art paintings and meet the artist herself at Cozens Ranch Museum on April 29.

Sandy White/Courtesy Photo

Cozens Ranch Museum has been home to the art stylings of local artist Sandy White for the month of April. Celebrate the closing out of White’s gallery exhibit with an art reception.

Meet the artist, tour the museum, and enjoy a drink and snacks on Saturday, April 29. The event will take place at Cozens Ranch in Fraser from 4-6 p.m.

This event is free but RSVP is required. Please RSVP to Samantha Missey at samantha@GrandCountyHistory.org or call 970-726-5488.

Sandy White’s fine art nature painting.

Sandy White/Courtesy Photo