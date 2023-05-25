Meet author Penny Hamilton at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts

On May 27, Mountain Shire Books and Gifts will host a meet and greet with Penny Hamilton, author of "Images of America: Grand County." The first six buyers will receive free book bags.

Penny Rafferty Hamilton/Courtesy Photo

On May 27, Mountain Shire Books and Gifts will host a Meet & Greet Book Signing with Penny Hamilton, Ph.D., for her new book “Images of America: Grand County.”

The book, which celebrates 150 years of Grand County’s history, was published on Feb. 20, 2023. Grand County will celebrate its 150th anniversary in February 2024.

The book was written in partnership with the Grand County Historical Association. “Images of America: Grand County” offers a pictorial chronicle of the county’s colorful history. Readers interested in true stories of Western grit and courage will become immersed in stories of strong Grand County characters.

Readers can stop by Mountain Shire from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. for the literary event. Books can be purchased the day of the event or online at MountainShireBooks.com , ArcadiaPublishing.com , and amazon.com.