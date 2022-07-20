Meet District 13 candidate David Buckley at Grand Old West restaurant in Kremmling this Friday
David Buckley, the Republican candidate for Colorado State House of Representative District 13, will hold a Meet & Greet in Kremmling at the Grand Old West restaurant this Friday from 5-9 p.m. Buckley is a Kremmling resident and local business owner. Matt Solomon, the Republican candidate running for Senate District 8, will also be attending. The event will feature live music from local guitarist Brady Gore.
