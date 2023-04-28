Meet the candidates for the Kremmling Memorial Hospital District election

The entrance of Middle Park Health.

Kremmling Memorial Hospital District (KMHD), known as Middle Park Health, is holding elections for their board of directors on May 2. Residents of the district, which include Kremmling and north Summit County residents, are eligible to vote.

The May 2 election will take place at the polling center at Middle Park Health Wellness Center at 109 South Street in Kremmling from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christine Murphy, Kimberly Cameron and Cindy Multerer are running for four-year terms. The current board of directors includes: Joanna Docheff, Michael Ritschard, Dawna Heller, Christine Murphy and Kimberly Cameron.

Learn about the current board candidates in their own words.

Christine (Chris) Murphy

I am running for re-election on the KMHD board of directors. This would be my 2nd term, and I am currently the vice-chair. I am vested in our health care system and the well-being of our communities. Serving on this board is an honor and a commitment, both of which I take to heart.

A little background on me; I moved to Silverthorne in 1991, and to Kremmling in 2000. My family includes my husband, Bernie, and our daughter Jacey. We have been business owners in Summit and Grand Counties, owning Murphy’s Food and Spirits for 20 years and currently owning Grand Appraisal Service. Jacey attended West Grand schools from pre-K through graduation in 2017.

I feel my past and current experiences with other boards and community involvement renders the board of directors a good fit for me. I have served on the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo board and am currently on the Grand County Planning Commission. I am also president of the Middle Park Roping Club.

The history of Kremmling Memorial Hospital, now Middle Park Health, is enduring and treasured, which is why keeping our healthcare local is a focal part of my desire to stay on the board. We have recently updated and expanded the Kremmling hospital and emergency room. We have brought back past services, brought in new, and continue to expand services in Kremmling. The Granby campus has also been expanded and updated. Our outreach clinics, with our two hospitals, ensure the viability of all facilities – but we need to continue to operate in a responsible manner; both fiscally and in services offered.

I have learned a lot over the past three years, and would like the opportunity to bring those experiences forward into the next four years. I would appreciate your vote on May 2 to continue to serve on the KMHD board of directors.

Kimberly (Kim) Cameron

Middle Park has been my family’s home for five generations. I grew up in Kremmling, Colorado when Dr. Ceriani was practicing and still making house calls.

Throughout the years, the community has blessed and enriched my life through many experiences and different opportunities.

I was the editor of the Grand Gazette for 10 years, and recently I returned to teaching middle school at West Grand. I obtained a Bachelor’s of Speech Communication with an emphasis in elementary and middle school education from the University of Northern Colorado.

I am also the mother of four children, who were all raised in Kremmling. My youngest is a sophomore at West Grand High School.

Local healthcare and emergency access have been important to generations of my family in all stages of our lives.

I am proud of our community and proud that it has prioritized healthcare. The Kremmling Memorial Hospital District was formed from the community’s vision, dedication and commitment to our hospital, and has continued to grow into the Middle Park Health we know today.

I want to ensure that quality healthcare and long-term care remains in Kremmling for my family, friends, the county and everyone in our district. Our local hospitals and clinics help ensure the vitality of our community – not only by providing healthcare – but also by providing nearly 300 jobs.

In addition to ensuring longevity of quality care, I want to represent what others in the community want and need.

I would be honored to be your board member for another term. I have served on the board for three years as the secretary/treasurer, and before that, I attended meetings as the Grand Gazette.

If you would like to chat about Middle Park Health, my cell is 970-509-0547, and my email is CameronKim@Outlook.com . Thank you and I appreciate your vote on May 2.

Cindy Multerer

It is with great excitement that I introduce myself as a candidate for the KMHD board of directors open seat.



I have been a resident of Grand County for 24 years, having raised my two sons in Kremmling. My oldest is an apprentice plumber in Granby; my youngest is a student at Princeton University.



I am passionate about community engagement and involvement, having volunteered as often as possible throughout my many years here. I currently serve on the board of directors for the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce, a position I have held since late 2018.



I believe that my professional experience and personal values make me the ideal candidate for this role. Out of my 24 years here, I worked for Middle Park Health for 17 of them. This included acting within a leadership position that was vital to the organization and its employees. Because of this, I am in the unique position of intimately understanding the needs of the organization, as well as having the critical knowledge of how it operates.

While I have chosen to move forward with a different position in my career, my heart and commitment steadily remain with Middle Park Health and their dedication to providing the best quality health care for our community. In today’s political and financial climate, rural healthcare is at risk of becoming unavailable to our residents, sooner than one might think. It is vital that steps are taken now to avoid a future loss, and I am prepared to do that.



Due to the disparities of healthcare in rural areas, the leadership of Middle Park Health has a responsibility to engage and work collaboratively with government officials to address the community healthcare needs, ensuring the viability of hospital services to all residents and guests of Grand County. As a board member, I will be there to support and guide them to fulfill the vision of Middle Park Health for all.