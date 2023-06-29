Meet the candidates running for Mountain Parks Electric District 1 runoff election

Mountain Parks Electric is holding a runoff election for the 2023 District 1 Director. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to eligible District 1 members on June 29. Voting will conclude at the continuation of Mountain Park’s annual meeting on Aug. 10.

The results of the District 1 Director Election, which were announced at the May 13 annual meeting, were:

Ryan Zorn: 217 votes (34.7%)

Joe Smyth: 189 votes (30.2%)

Phillip Archer: 116 votes (18.6%)

Christine Larkin: 103 votes (16.5%)

Since no candidate won a majority of the votes, Mountain Park’s contested election policy requires a runoff election of the top two candidates – Zorn and Smyth. Voters should begin receiving their ballots around July 1. Eligible voters include members who pay an electricity bill to Mountain Parks for a home or business in District 1.

Only Zorn and Smyth, the two candidates who received the most votes at the May 13 meeting, will be listed on the runoff election ballot.

There are three ways for eligible District 1 voters to cast their ballots:

By mail – Use the provided pre-paid/addressed envelope; must be received by Aug. 7

In person – At the annual meeting continuation at 8 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Mountain Parks headquarters at 321 W. Agate Ave.

Ballot box – Located at the front entrance of the headquarters from July 1 through Aug. 9

Until the winner of the runoff election is determined at the Aug. 10 meeting, incumbent director Kristen Taddonio will continue representing District 1.

Candidate Biographies

Joe Smyth

Joe Smyth is running for Mountain Parks Electric, District 1 director. Mountain Parks Electric/Courtesy photo

As an energy policy researcher, I’ve worked with electric cooperative leaders, clean energy groups, and policymakers to bring more transparency and accountability to the largest utility companies in Colorado.

The reforms we achieved have increased transparency at electric cooperatives, expanded those transparency rules for the first time to our power supplier, and more. I’ve also published reports focused on how utilities in the American West can reduce water consumption by transitioning away from coal, investigations into power supply contracts that can restrict community-based utilities like ours, and other key issues facing utilities and the communities they serve.

I have a proven track record saving our members money, by using my experience in utility regulation to support our community. In 2019, I stopped an unnecessary rate increase through a formal challenge and hearing before the Mountain Parks board, which has saved our members more than $1.5 million over the last four years.

With your vote, I will bring that experience to the Mountain Parks board as we navigate the transition to clean energy, work to ensure fair rates, and expand programs that help our members save money on their energy bills. More details about my experience is at VoteJoeSmyth.com .

Ryan Zorn

Ryan Zorn is running for Mountain Parks Electric District 1 director. Mountain Parks Electric/Courtesy photo

Thank you for your participation in this runoff election. I also wish to thank Christine Larkin and Phil Archer for their efforts as candidates, and I am honored to have their endorsements.

Born and raised in a Colorado area served by an electric cooperative, I have a special appreciation for MPEI’s essential service and community impact. I graduated from Colorado School of Mines, and my career has been dedicated to analyzing the energy sector, weighing the costs/benefits of energy sources, and allocating capital towards the most deserving projects. These experiences are particularly relevant as MPEI navigates the coming evolution of energy sources it chooses to secure.

Additionally, this board has an important role to ensure the newly hired GM and CFO are well-integrated and are having positive impacts on the culture at MPEI as well as the service it provides to members. I have occupied each of those executive roles during my career and, as a result, can offer real-world perspective in supporting MPEI’s leadership team.

Small communities offer unique opportunities to pitch in and create a positive impact for all. From coaching kids, to chaperoning eighth graders in D.C., or contributing professional perspective at MPEI — I’m all in! Zorn4Mpei.com .