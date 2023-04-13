Meet the West Meadow Metropolitan District board candidates

During the Dec. 7 West Meadow District Board meeting, Grand Park's developer, Clark Lipscomb, presented this map to show residents how he will redefine the tax boundaries of the metro district.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

For the first time since the West Meadow Metropolitan District Board was founded in 2012, a board is election is set for May 2. The Metro District serves the Grand Park development in Fraser.

Five Grand Park homeowners are running for a seat on the board. The election offers a chance for homeowners to be fully represented on the board for the first time. Grand Park is developed by Cornerstone Holdings, led by Clark Lipscomb.

Since the district was formed in 2012, election cycles have been every two years. However, every election since 2012 has been canceled , with only the developer Clark Lipscomb, and his wife, Meredith Lipscomb, selected to the board each time.

In addition to residents Deborah Shulman, Steve Watts, Jake Schlesigner, Mark Wanning, Allyn McMullin and Johnathan Colon, Clark is running for reelection as board president. His wife, Meredith, is board treasurer and secretary. Her seat is up for reelection in May 2025. The Lipscombs have both held their seats since 2012.

Learn about the candidates

Steve Watts

Steve Watts brings his experience handling multi-million dollar budgets as well diplomacy and team building skills with Honeywell International.

Having vacationed in the Fraser Valley for 30 years, Steve purchased his home in Grand Park in 2013 and moved full time in 2014 from Denver.

An Army veteran he has served on many boards and volunteer activities include American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Historic Fraser, Live by Living, Engineers Without Boarders, Lions Club, National Sports Center for Disabled and HOA treasurer.

His Goal for the district is to add owners’ balance to a board that spends our tax dollars. He will do the exhaustive research to ensure his vote is always in the best interest of all homeowners in the district.

Mark Wanning

Mark Wanning is running for a seat on the district’s board. He and his wife have lived in the Grand Park area for almost five years. His is the parent of three boys and a grandparent to six.

He and his wife are very involved in the local community through the Lions Club. Wanning’s career before retirement in 2016 was a mix of business and education. As co-owner of a manufacturing company and part-time teacher at a local community college, he has experienced the need to listen to a variety of questions from employees and students.

“I know I can bring that same understanding to the residents of the West Meadow Metropolitan District,” he said.

Jake Schlesigner

Jake Schlesigner has been a full-time resident of Fraser and Grand Park since August of 2019. However, he also lived in Fraser back in 2002-03, before moving to Denver for law school. Today he is a public utilities lawyer and works remotely from his office in Winter Park.

He is running for the West Meadow Metropolitan District Board to ensure that there is a strong, independent voice for homeowners. His training as a lawyer will help him to understand the complex special district legal framework.

His experience will also allow him to effectively manage the district’s outside counsel to ensure they are providing clear, unbiased legal representation that will benefit all of the district’s members.

Deborah Shulman

John F. Kennedy said “one voice can make a difference.” Amazing firefighting efforts and 20 years of fire mitigation saved Deborah Shulman’s home in the 2012 High Park Fire. She wants to give back. She earned a Ph.D. in physiology and is now retired.

She has served on county boards, water and race committees, and as president of the mountain road association. She has also participated in deliberation and facilitation and in water activism and dialogue.

“Municipal Districts are both good and problematic. My goal is accountability, transparency, to represent the taxpayer and restore West Meadow Metropolitan District,” she said.

Editor’s Note: Allyn McMullin, Johnathan Colon and Clark Lipscomb did not respond by press time.