Meet your summer reading goal with these titles

Juniper Library Staff: “Red Notice,” by Bill Browder. This nonfiction book is not new, but incredibly timely. Financier Browder made his fortune heading the largest investment firm in Russia, but when he exposed the corruption of oligarchs, Putin turned on him. Browder ultimately exposes the towering cover-up that leads right to Putin!

Tallie Gray: To build upon Juniper’s recommendation, Bill Browder has a brand-new nonfiction follow-up to “Red Notice,” called “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath.” We have two physical copies on order, due to arrive any day, and at least six eBooks in OverDrive (download the free Libby by OverDrive app). I personally liked “Red Notice” better, but “Freezing Order” is a good follow-up.

Christine Newell: “The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. Dive into this historical fiction novel that alternates between post-Civil War South (1875) and modern-day Louisiana (1987). It was inspired by actual events and “Lost Friends” advertisements from Southern newspapers after the Civil War. Benny is a first-year teacher working a subsidized job in a poor, rural school in 1987. Hannie is a former slave trying to find her people in 1875. Twists and turns and modern-day connections will pull you in and keep you turning the pages.

Polly Gallagher: “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century: Stories, by Kim Fu.” Twelve short stories blurring the boundaries of real life and fantasy. Some of the best writing I’ve read in years!

Amelia Nicol: “A Natural History of the Senses,” by Diane Ackerman. She’s a beautiful writer in science and the observation of nature and phenom. She writes in sentences like prose which are wonderful to read. Also, any book by James Gleick, such as “The Information,” “Time Travel” and “Chaos.” Gleick is a science author in nonfiction. His voice is down to earth, and his style is very easy to read and understand.

Dawn Dobson: “Wolf Pack,” by Abby Wambach. Tapping into her experiences as an Olympic and World Champion soccer player, Abby inspires young women to rethink the old rules that hold girls and women back. She provides a new playbook on how women can change the game and achieve equality in life and pay!

Solea (Kremmling Teen Volunteer): “Kira-Kira,” by Cynthia Kadohata. I love this book because it shows the love of sisters and family even when times are tough. A touching story that can leave you in tears and smiles.

Staff are always happy to share recommendations, and there are wonderful displays to help you find your next favorite book!