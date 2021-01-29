Meeting for Space to Create set for Feb. 22

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees is expected to take up the Space to Create site selection process on Feb. 22.

The first step in the process will be an information meeting that occupies the entire board of trustees’ workshop, starting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The meeting agenda and links will be posted at http://www.TownOfGrandlake.com/agendas-and-minutes.

The town is currently considering the workforce housing project on parking lots along Park Avenue, between Pitkin and Hancock streets. Town officials discussed the Feb. 22 meeting this week and said they want the general public to be aware of it.

Grand Lake was one of a handful of Colorado communities awarded a Space to Create workforce housing project through a competitive process furnished by the state. The state selected ArtSpace, a nonprofit developer, to manage the project, which will include live-work space for artists and creative-types.

Trustees are not expected to make a decision during the Feb. 8 meeting, which is being designed to allow them to get feedback about the proposed project.