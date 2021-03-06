Mellowing COVID case rates have Grand preparing for Yellow

Citing reduced infection rates, Grand County officials have announced the county will move into the Yellow category on the state’s COVID-19 dial by Monday.

In a Friday night letter to the community, Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained that because Grand County has seen a steady decline in new cases since Feb. 18, the health department is asking people to prepare for lowered restrictions.

“Not only have we gone below the Red Level for the first time since October 2020, but we have also gone below Orange and have now been at Yellow levels for cases and positivity for seven days,” Baker wrote. “This is the result of all of you doing your part to keep our county safe and our businesses open. We are moving to Yellow dial level restrictions!”





The county was required to have seven days of consistent metrics at a given dial level before making any adjustments and Grand has met that requirement, Baker added.

To give local businesses time to prepare for additional capacities and communities time to work on messaging, the move to Yellow will go into effect by 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to Baker’s letter.

“We have done a lot of work to get where we are with the COVID-19 spread,” she wrote. “We have to move into Yellow with the understanding that spring break tourism is coming. We need to be smart so that we don’t experience a surge in resident cases in the aftermath that can have further impacts on our schools and businesses.”

The letter says an increase in cases would affect the county’s ability to administer vaccines, and indoor and outdoor events, regardless of size and venue, are still required to submit plans for approval.

Regarding the vaccine, the county’s clinics and health care providers began vaccinating people included in phase 1B.3 of the rollout on Friday. The county will begin vaccinating people in the 1B.3 group, in addition to the continuing vaccination of 1A, 1B.1, and 1B.2, as supplies allow.

According to Grand County Public Health, the state has split what was previously known as phase 1B.3 into two phases and put restaurant workers in a new phase, 1B.4.

The vaccine supply continues to be limited, but the county health department is hopeful that shipments will increase at the beginning of April.

“We understand that many people are eager to get their vaccine as soon as possible, and we, too, want that to happen,” the county health department wrote in a Friday night vaccine update. “We are confident that everyone in the community who wants a vaccine will be able to get one; we just ask for your patience while we work quickly and diligently to reach that goal.”