Memorial Day: A day to remember (photos/video)
For Memorial Day, American Legion Granby-Grand County Post 88 is honoring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who died in service of their country. On Saturday, the American Legion held honor ceremonies in Hot Sulphur Springs and then Granby. On Monday, they will be in Grand Lake for a ceremony that will be live streamed by the chamber of commerce at GoGrandLake.com. Because of the COVID-19 safer at home guidelines, the American Legion asks that the public watch the ceremony online.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User