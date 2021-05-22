Memorial Day events set to honor veterans

A marker notes a veteran's grave at Riverside Cemetery in Kremmling. American Legion Post 88 and other Grand County organizations will mark veterans' graves with flags to honor them for Memorial Day.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Originally called Decoration Day and now observed the last Monday in May, Memorial Day remembers those who died in service of the United States.

In Grand County, for Memorial Day and the week surrounding it, American Legion Granby-Grand County Post 88 will be remembering fallen comrades in a number of observances.

The first of the observances will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jackson County, just north of Walden at the Jackson County Cemetery. During the cremony, the Honor Guard will remember three World War I veterans and two World War II veterans who just recently have had their headstones placed.

In Grand County, American Legion members have replaced numerous veteran grave markers that were damaged in the Grand Lake Cemetery by the East Troublesome fire. Also, in the next week, the Grand Lake Women’s Club will place grave flags in veteran markers set a year ago by American Legion Post 88.

In Kremmling, VFW Post 9374 Auxiliary and VFW Post 9374 and community members will place grave flags in grave markers that they placed a few years ago. At the same time, Fraser Cemetery committee members will place veteran flags on grave markers installed by Post 88 last year.

At 10 a.m. May 28, American Legion Post 88 members will meet at the Hot Sulphur Springs Cemetery, one mile east of town on County Road 55, to place Memorial Day grave flags and for a Memorial Day Honor Guard Ceremony.

Following the Hot Sulphur event, the American Legion will travel to the Granby Cemetery on County Road 60 to place Memorial Day grave flags and conduct a Memorial Day Honor Guard Ceremony.

Ceremonies on Memorial Day will commence at 8:30 a.m. in Grand Lake with a ground breaking ceremony for the newly named Veterans Memorial Park by the Grand Lake Board of Trustees and Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce. The park was previously referred to as Triangle Park, and it’s where the veterans historically line up for the Memorial Day parade.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Memorial Day parade will kick off, followed by the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Nursie’s Flagpole in Grand Lake Town Square. The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce will live stream the ceremony.