Metro district denies Granby Ranch homeowners chance to comment during meeting

During a special meeting of the Headwaters Metropolitan District on Wednesday, members of the public did not get a chance to comment but they had some thoughts to share.

The meeting for the metro district that controls the management agreement for the ski and golf operations at Granby Ranch saw more than 50 participants via Zoom. With Granby Ranch facing foreclosure and a change in management, the public has shown an elevated interest in the Headwaters Metro District.

However, President Lance Badger made it clear as soon as the meeting began that the board would not be taking public input.

“This is a very short meeting,” Badger said. “We will not have public comment in this meeting.”

He explained that the meeting was more of a formality. The newest board member, Christopher Harff, had to be reappointed to his position due to the nature of the special district election cycle.

The only other items the board took action on included approving previous meeting minutes and allowing Badger to work with counsel to develop a policy related to fees on combined homesites.

For Granby Ranch homeowners like Natascha O’Flaherty, not allowing public comment meant she did not get clarity on the board’s actions. In an email she sent the Headwaters board after the meeting, she asked for some explanations about why Headwaters was considering the policy on combined homesites.

“Why are the lots to be combined on the (Headwaters) agenda?” O’Flaherty said. “These lots are not in the (Headwaters) district … It would not appear to be within your jurisdiction or purview.”

During the meeting a few participants used the “raise hand” function on Zoom, and others sent Badger emails attempting to get their comments heard. O’Flaherty went on to condemn the board for not allowing public comments.

“As a public municipal body, while you are not required to have unscheduled public comment, it certainly would be a good practice,” O’Flaherty said. “I get that the (Headwaters) board has and is controlled by the developer. However, to not take public comment shows that this entity is a mere tool of the developer and a farce.”

John Altomari, another Granby Ranch homeowner, said his biggest concerns are the potential conflicts of interest for Badger and Dustin Lombard, another Headwaters board member.

Both men are employed by Granby Ranch Amenities and Granby Realty Holdings, the current management and real estate arms of Granby Ranch. Lombard is also married to Melissa Cipriani, CEO of Granby Ranch and daughter of Granby Ranch’s manager, Marise Cipriani. Altomari expressed his concern that these relationships could influence negotiations with the new management group.

Altomari’s other concern was for the summer season of Granby Ranch, which Granby Ranch Amenities is contractually obligated to provide until the management transition goes through. While Marise Cipriani has previously asserted that golf course maintenance was underway, Altomari said he has not seen any work on the course.

O’Flaherty also outlined her concerns about the golf course, and how her written request for the board packet did not receive a response. Her email went onto request that a Granby Ranch homeowner be added to the board as outlined in a 2018 settlement agreement with Headwaters.

Badger did provide a brief update on Granby Ranch operations, saying the new management group intends to send a draft agreement to Headwaters within the week. He added that Granby Ranch’s current management would be giving an update on their operational plan as well.

The next regular meeting for the district is scheduled for May 20 and Badger said the board hopes to have more of any update on operations and the management agreement.