Michael Bennet elected to his third U.S. Senate term as Colorado voters reject Republican Joe O’Dea

Re-elected Senator Michael Bennet during a tour for his Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act in August 2022.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

Colorado voters sent Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet back to Washington for a third six-year term Tuesday, rejecting Republican Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate and Denver construction company owner.

Bennet was leading O’Dea with 58% of the vote to O’Dea’s 40% at 8:09 p.m., when The Associated Press called the race about an hour after the polls closed. Other news outlets called the race for Bennet earlier in the night.

O’Dea called Bennet to concede shortly after The Associated Press called the race.

O’Dea and Bennet were set to address supporters at their respective watch parties at about 8:45 p.m.

If Bennet, who was appointed to the Senate in 2009, serves his full term he will become Colorado’s longest-serving U.S. senator in the century since state legislatures stopped selecting senators.

