Middle Park and West Grand high schoolers get a start on career path
Students can connect with local businesses and get an early start on their future at the Career Fair on May 11.
“Over 300 sophomore, junior and senior students from Middle Park and West Grand High schools will be exploring careers, looking for summer jobs or lining up internships at this year’s career fair,” said Amy Chamberlin, director of the Home Grown Talent Initiative. “Over 70 businesses have reserved tables to help grow our home talent.”
The career fair will be held at the Middle Park High School gym from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Students can explore a variety of career opportunities in the areas that interest them, from real estate, to hospitality, to healthcare.
Below are participating businesses:
Business, marketing, public administration
Town of Granby, Town of Kremmling, The Bowerbird’s Den, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Sagebrush BBQ & Grill, Fraser Valley Arts, Granby and Kremmling Airports, U.S. Air Force, Colorado State Patrol, Surface Hair Salon, Middle Park Health, Grand County government and Country Ace Hardware.
Agriculture, food, natural resources, energy
Headwater Trails Alliance, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Grand Lake Lodge and Huntington House Tavern, Bureau of Land Management, Gatesman Environmental Consulting and Engineering, Henderson Operations with Climax Molybdenum Company and Middle Park Health.
STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), arts, design, information technology
Comcast, HSS, Colorado AeroLab, U.S. Navy and Middle Park Health.
Skilled trades, technical sciences
Careers in Construction, Prather Plumbing and Heating, PG Arnold Construction, Conroy Excavating, Barbershop Barba de Sapientia, Top Leaf Tree Care, Steffen Builders West, ReThink Enterprise, Grand Lake Plumbing, The Roofing Company, Grand County Glass / All Cracked Up!, Indian Peaks Rental, Middle Park Health and Grand Power.
Health science, criminal justice, public safety
Middle Park Health, Grand County Public Health, Grand County EMS, Grand County Rural Health Network, Grand County DA, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Rogers & Moss Attorneys At Law, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Management and U.S. Marine Corps.
Hospitality, human services, education
Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains, Advocates For a Violence Free Community, Town of Granby Recreation Department, Blue Water Bakery/Cys Deli/ Midtown Cafe, Grand Beginnings, Snow Mountain Ranch, Bighorn Bagels, Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa, NW BOCES, Granby Ranch, Down the Street Eats (Brickhouse 40, Rudi’s Deli, The Noble Buck, Vertical Bistro), Grand Elk Golf Club, Winter Park Resort and Grand County Historical Association.
Other
Destination Granby, Grand Foundation, Power World, Timeless Photography by Dana, Grand County Library District, local author John Norton and Altitude Jewelry.
