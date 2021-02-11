Middle Park boys fight to the end in close contests

Jackson Cimino drives the hoop vs. Moffat County on Feb. 5 in Granby. Middle Park fell behind early but fought back to keep the game close in a 76-70 loss.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Middle Park boys basketball team has played opponents tight this winter but remains at 1-3 after three close losses.

Middle Park fell to Clear Creek 64-52 in the Panthers’ season-opener Jan. 30. Then Middle Park responded by beating Sheridan 79-29 on Feb. 1, but losing nail-bitters 76-70 vs. Moffat County on Feb. 5 and 48-45 vs. DSST:Montview on Tuesday.

Against Moffat County, Middle Park fell behind early but battled back to keep the score within reach.

“That’s kind of been the story,” coach Todd Williams said, explaining that the team also fell behind by about 20 points against Clear Creek before cutting that lead down to just two in the third quarter.

“There has been one rough quarter every game has really hurt us in our three losses,” Williams said.

The team has been boosted by junior Seth Holestine, who posted a double-double against Sheridan with 18 points and 10 assists, and Williams said he has been impressed by Holestine’s ball distribution.

The team’s seniors — Gustavo Galaviz, Cameron Kirwan and Mason Chamberlin — have also stepped up as strong leaders for Middle Park, which graduated many of its starters last year and has been looking to younger players and this year’s seniors to step into new roles.

Middle Park takes on Lake County tonight on the road before facing Pinnacle on the road Saturday. The Panthers are set to face West Grand on Monday.