Middle Park boys handle Bruce Randolph at home

Middle Park senior Cam Kirwan scores on a reverse layup late in the fourth quarter against Bruce Randolph. Middle Park won the game 65-42 on Monday in Granby.

Photos by Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Buy Photo

The Middle Park boys basketball team improved to 5-5 overall with a 65-42 victory over Bruce Randolph on Monday.

Playing at home, the Panthers scored early and often in the game, but coach Todd Williams was more impressed with the team’s defensive play, especially from Seth Holestine, Jackson Cimino and Corbin Solomon.

On offense, Holestine led all scores in the game with 24 points, including five 3s. He was also a perfect five for five from the free throw line with five assists.

In addition to Holestine, Solomon (12 points) and Ryan Bole (10 points) also put up double-digit scoring figures, both with two 3-pointers, while Ethan Blake logged eight points.

Meanwhile, Cimino also recorded a game-high six assists, and Bole, Blake and senior Cameron Kirwan led the team in rebounding, each with four.

“Offensively, we did a good job of moving the basketball and limiting turnovers,” Williams said.

The victory over Bruce Randolph came after a hard 56-52 loss to Arrupe Jesuit on Feb. 19, a 55-44 victory against The Academy on Feb. 17 and a 61-51 win over West Grand on Feb. 15.

Against West Grand, senior Cam Tompkins played especially strong for the Panthers as he recorded 15 points.

When Middle Park took on The Academy, Solomon and Holestine led the team’s offense with 22 and 17 points, respectively. Holestine also recorded 15 points vs. Arrupe Jesuit.

Middle Park was set to celebrate senior night on Thursday vs. Jefferson before the game was canceled due to weather on the Front Range. The Panthers home court again on Saturday vs. Bennett.

Panthers sophomore Ethan Blake scores two points for the Panthers vs. Bruce Randolph. Blake recorded eight points and four rebounds in the game.



Buy Photo

Middle Park junior Seth Holestine is fouled while taking a shot Monday against Bruce Randolph. Holestine scored a game-high 24 points and was five for five on free throws.



Buy Photo