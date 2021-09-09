Middle Park dominates home-opener

Middle Park's Osiel Sandoval scores in the second half vs. Bennett on Wednesday in Granby. The Panthers boys soccer team won the game 10-0.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

The Middle Park boys soccer team delivered a 10-0 win Wednesday against Bennett in Jordy McNamee’s debut as the Panthers head coach and Middle Park’s first home game of the season.

McNamee stepped up into the head coaching position this season. The boys soccer team got off to a slow start to the year, dropping the first three games on the road before facing Bennett in the Panthers’ home-opener in Granby.

In the game, Middle Park found its stride, and five players recorded goals while the Panthers defense posted a shutout with Ethan Blake in goal.

“We wanted to gain a little confidence and get everybody on the field, and we did that today,” McNamee said after the game, adding that spreading out the goals among five players shows that Middle Park has great depth.

Scoring for Middle Park were Adrian Rios, Brady Paugh, Osiel Sandoval, Corbin Solomon and Leo Zuniga.

One of three seniors on the team, Rios led Middle Park in scoring last year, and he will be expected to produce a lot of goals again this season. Against Bennett, he proved more than capable and posted a hat trick.

Additionally, Paugh and Sandoval each scored two goals in the game.

The team is blessed with a strong group of juniors but limited with the number of its seniors. In addition to Rios, seniors Dakota Davis and Bradon Wagely are also team captions for Middle Park.

“We get a lot of leadership from them,” McNamee said.

On Wednesday, Davis, Bole and Rios each had two assists for the Panthers.

Middle Park will face Vail Mountain next Thursday at home in a big match up for the Panthers, who will have their work cut out for them playing in the tough Class 3A Frontier League this year.

Middle Park goal keeper Ethan Blake grabs the ball during a Bennett corner kick to preserve the Panthers' shutout on Wednesday in Granby.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News