Middle Park finishes second at Nordic state championships

Competitors line up at the start of the 3k boys skate race at the 2021 Colorado Nordic Ski State Championships held at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Saturday, March 6. (photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan)



The Middle Park Nordic ski team took second place at the Colorado State Championship last weekend in Breckenridge, anchored by strong skiing from the boys and girls in a one-day event that featured classic skiing in the morning and skate skiing in the afternoon.

In the 5K classic race, Maggie Barker was the top Panther skier for the girls, taking 11th place overall with a time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds. She was followed by Sylvia Brower in 13th place at 18:38.

Rose Horning of Lake County High School was the top female skier at 16:41.

Other top Panthers in the race were Gabrielle Pellini (18th, 19:26), Elizabeth Hammond (20th, 19:37), Annie Kuhns (33rd, 21:15) and Ellen Osborne (36th, 21:29).

The Panther girls took fourth place in the classic race behind Aspen, Summit and Lake County, respectively.

For the boys, the Panthers also took fourth in the 5K classic. The top Panther skier was Ethan Callarman in ninth place with a time of 15:31.

He was followed closely by Graydon Walker (13th, 15:47), Gray Barker (17th, 15:57), Ewan Gallagher (21st, 16:34), Kyle Vogelbacher (23rd, 16:38), Dane Jensen, (37th, 17:13), Guy Granger (43rd, 17:32), Andy Troccoli (50th, 17:48) and Calvin Ciccarelli (64th, 19:38).

Strong skate skiing

In the 3K skate race, the Panther girls tied for third place with Lake County, behind Aspen in first and Summit in second. The Panthers were led by Maggie Barker in 10th place with a time of 9:19, followed by Sylvia Brower in 12th place at 9:25.

Other women skiers for Middle Park were Elizabeth Hammond (16th, 9:43), Ellen Osborne (20th, 9:50), Gabrielle Pellini (24th, 9:54) and Annie Kuhns, (57th, 11:03).

The Middle Park boys tied for fourth place with Evergreen in the 3K skate race.

Graydon Walker was the top skier for Middle Park with a seventh place finish and a time of 7:59. Next for the Panthers was Ewan Gallagher with a 15th place finish at 8:17.

Other Panther finishers were Gray Barker (21st, 8:21), Ethan Callarman (23rd, 8:22), Dane Jensen (31st, 8:39), Guy Granger (32nd, 8:40), Kyle Vogelbacher (44th, 8:52), Andy Troccoli (57th, 9:13) and Calvin Ciccarelli (63rd, 9:35).

“I’m really proud of the work our skiers put in all year in a strange season marked by COVID and an abbreviated schedule,” coach Dan Jamison said.