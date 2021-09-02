Middle Park football off to a hot start

Middle Park QB Davis Emery runs for a nice gain behind strong blocking from the Panthers offensive line on Aug. 27 vs. Clear Creek.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

Middle Park football faced off against the Clear Creek Gold Diggers last Friday night in the Panthers’ home-opener after months of preparation and a shortened season last year.

Needless to say, the anticipation was high for the Panthers coming into this season.

Panthers quarterback Davis Emery threw for 125 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior Jackson Cimino, in their 16-0 win over the Gold Diggers.

Davis would also scramble for a touchdown later in the second quarter. In addition to starting at QB for MPHS, Emery plays defense as well and had an interception and forced a fumble in the second half.

The Middle Park defense forces a turnover in the second half of the Panthers' season-opening game vs. Clear Creek. Middle Park won 16-0 at home.



A successful quarterback always has an offensive line to thank for the protection, and Middle Park’s linemen allowed the Panthers to run the ball down the field and open up the passing game.

But being short on numbers means there is a need for freshmen to step up, and Jesse Bledsoe did just that in Middle Park’s first game of the season. Bledsoe started on the offensive and defensive line in his first game alongside Kaleb Brumley, Asbai Padilla, Nick Forquer, Micah Byrum, Mason Fewell, and Ethan DeLay.

Senior Lily Smith, a girls soccer player turned placekicker for the Panthers football team, played for the first time on Friday and kicked off for the Panthers. She also a made field goal and an extra point.

Middle Park kicker Lily Smith make s a field goal in front of the Panthers bench on Aug. 27.



This is her first year as the kicker after Katie McKendrick, who also played girls soccer and football, graduated last year.

Middle Park was set to take on Estes Park on Thursday at home in a rivalry game. The Panthers will travel to Steamboat next week to face the Sailors in a nonleague game and the first test for the Panthers on the road.

The next home game for Middle Park Panthers is the homecoming game on Oct. 1 against D’evylyn, so mark your calendars and get out and show your support for high school athletics.

Ethan Boeckers is a junior at Middle Park High School. He is covering sports for the Sky-Hi News through the school’s Homegrown Talent Initiative.