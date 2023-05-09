Middle Park girls soccer claims league title with 9-0 record

The Middle Park girls soccer team went undefeated in league play this year, claiming the Frontier League championship.

Lisa Childers/Courtesy photo

The Middle Park girls soccer team closed out their regular season with an 8-1 win over KIPP Denver Collegiate on Friday. Their ninth consecutive win gave the Panthers a perfect record in the Frontier League, where they finished one game ahead of Englewood’s 8-1 record.

Middle Park had the title locked up before entering their game with KIPP Denver because their 1-0 win over Englewood on April 17 would give them the tiebreaker had the teams finished with equal records. The Panthers left no doubt of their league dominance this season, though.

After a 1-3 start to the season in nonleague play, Middle Park put up 58 goals against Frontier League teams but only allowed one goal each to Bennett, Basalt and KIPP Denver.

The Panthers will face Longmont in the first round of the 3A state tournament Thursday at home. They enter as the ninth seed in the 32 team tournament.