Middle Park graduate helps Western Colorado win Nordic national championship
Graydon Walker, who skied on Middle Park High School’s Nordic team and trained at the Winter Park Competition Center, helped the Western Colorado University men’s Nordic team to a national championship March 7-9 at Mammoth Mountain in California.
The United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association puts on national championships every year, and the Nordic championships involve 7.5K classic, sprint skate and 15K skate races. Walker finished seventh, 12th and seventh in the three races, respectively.
The Western men’s team sat three points behind Paul Smith’s College going into the final race, but with Walker’s seventh-place finish and his teammates coming in first, third, fifth and 15th, the Mountaineers overtook Paul Smith’s and won by seven points.
Western athletes claimed seven All-American titles, 25 All-American finishes, the men’s team championship and the men’s 15K sprint individual championship with junior Albert Hesse’s first-place finish.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.