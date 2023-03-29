Middle Park graduate helps Western Colorado win Nordic national championship

Graydon Walker skied for Middle Park while in high school and now skies at Western Colorado University, where he helped the team to win a national championship in early March.

Western Colorado University/Courtesy photo

Graydon Walker, who skied on Middle Park High School’s Nordic team and trained at the Winter Park Competition Center, helped the Western Colorado University men’s Nordic team to a national championship March 7-9 at Mammoth Mountain in California.

The United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association puts on national championships every year, and the Nordic championships involve 7.5K classic, sprint skate and 15K skate races. Walker finished seventh, 12th and seventh in the three races, respectively.

The Western men’s team sat three points behind Paul Smith’s College going into the final race, but with Walker’s seventh-place finish and his teammates coming in first, third, fifth and 15th, the Mountaineers overtook Paul Smith’s and won by seven points.

Western athletes claimed seven All-American titles, 25 All-American finishes, the men’s team championship and the men’s 15K sprint individual championship with junior Albert Hesse’s first-place finish.