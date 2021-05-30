Middle Park Health construction shoots for July completion

The new entrance at the Granby Middle Park Health location. Recent construction relocated the clinic, added inpatient and emergency room space, as well as a dedicated space for specialized services.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

Middle Park Health hopes to finish construction on its Granby and Kremmling campuses in July, expanding the hospital district by over 22,000 square feet.

At the main campus in Granby, the expansion will add inpatient beds for medical and surgical patients and improve the clinic space, which will include exam and treatment rooms. In addition, there will be a new centralized check-in desk right inside the clinic entrance and a dedicated space for specialized services, such as dermatology and gynecology.

As of Tuesday, Granby’s newly built out spaces were just waiting on furniture and technological equipment, with plans for final inspection on the construction this week.

“We’re really limited by the IT infrastructure because the shortages of microchips and processors has really hurt our networking team’s ability to get the equipment in so we make this place functional,” said Derek Ortner, chief operating officer for Middle Park Health.





Kremmling’s 14,500 square foot addition features two emergency exam rooms, two trauma bays, three inpatient rooms, CT and X-ray suites, as well as a primary care clinic with exam and treatment rooms. Construction is about a month behind Granby.

The goals of the improvements at both Granby and Kremmling are to keep up with increasing patient demand and improve patient experience, whether someone is just going in for a check-up or has to stay overnight to heal.

Once construction is finalized and the new spaces are ready to host patients, Middle Park Health’s spokesperson Tiffany Freitag said the hospital would celebrate with ribbon cutting ceremonies, though those details are yet to come.

The hospital also continues to finance a new emergency department in Fraser’s Grand Park neighborhood.