Middle Park Health continues efforts to vaccinate 70+ residents

A Middle Park Health employee vaccinates a county resident during the drive-thru clinic at River Run in Granby.

Courtesy Tiffany Freitag

Middle Park Health’s drive-thru vaccine clinics have vaccinated around 300 Grand County residents who are over 70-years-old since they started earlier this week.

The clinics are ongoing at River Run in Granby and the Kremmling Fair Grounds for eligible Phase 1B residents. Clinics are scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 21, Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 at the Kremmling Fair Grounds and on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at River Run in Granby.

MPH spokesperson Tiffany Freitag said patients don’t need identification and the vaccines are free of charge.

In addition, MPH is offering the vaccines to all residents, not just patients of the hospital. Freitag explained that residents who fill out the vaccine form, at co.grand.co.us/vaccine, and mark MPH as their primary care providers will be contacted by the hospital to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

However, residents that do not mark MPH as their care providers just need to call the hospital at 970-724-4718 to make an appointment.

Freitag emphasized the importance of appointments as a way to ensure the vaccine doses are used properly.

“We need to monitor the number of doses and reduce waste by having scheduled appointments,” Freitag said.

People who receive the first dose of the vaccine with MPH will be contacted by the hospital around the 28 day mark to set up an appointment for a second dose.

Clinics will continue so long as MPH continues to receive vaccines. The hospital cannot move onto further phases of vaccination until it gets approval from the state.