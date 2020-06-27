Middle Park Health debuts fundraiser for cancer center

Middle Park Health will be hosting its innaugural BLAST Golf Tournament fundraiser this fall to raise money to build an Oncology and Infusion Center at the Granby hospital.

The tournament will be held on Sept. 3 at Pole Creek Golf Course in Tabernash in a four person, shotgun start scramble.

Participants will have the opportunity to compete in six on-course contests, as well as a putting contest and a $100,000 shootout. Prizes include a Pebble Beach getaway, cash and seven night vacations.

All of the money raised at the tournament will go to building a cancer center in Grand County. Currently, the hospital has raised just around $100,000 for the center.

Middle Park Medical Foundation, the nonprofit that supports the hospital, hopes the event will become annual.