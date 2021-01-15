Middle Park Health expansions aim for spring, summer openings

Middle Park Health's expansions in Granby will add over 8,000 square feet to the hospital for inpatient and clinic services.

Courtesy Tiffany Freitag

Middle Park Health is expanding in Granby and Kremmling and the additions are on track to open in late spring, growing the hospital’s health care services to meet the increasing demand.

In Kremmling, the hospital is getting an additional 14,500 square feet with two emergency exam rooms, two trauma bays, three inpatient rooms, CT and X-ray suites, as well as a primary care clinic with exam and treatment rooms.

More than 8,000 square feet is being added to the main campus in Granby to increase inpatient beds for medical and surgical patients and improve the clinic space, which will include exam and treatment rooms.

Construction work in Kremmling is expected to finish shortly after the addition in Granby, which is aiming for a spring opening.

“The big drive behind adding this whole addition is that we’ve run out of space,” said Tiffany Freitag, spokesperson for Middle Park Health.

A centralized check-in desk right inside the Granby clinic aims to eliminate patient confusion. Other changes at the Granby hospital will bolster specialized services, such as dermatology and gynecology, by offering a dedicated space for visiting doctors to work.

“As our community grows, we want to bring more of those specialists in so they don’t have to leave the county for that care,” said Derek Ortner, chief operating officer for Middle Park Health.

According to Middle Park Health, there has been a 60% increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospitals since 2015, while emergency room visits have increased 3-4% on average each year.

Since Middle Park Health has seen growth in its emergency department, another goal of the construction is to improve inpatient experience by having a separate space for those patients. On top of being more secluded, the new inpatient rooms will have private bathrooms and space for visitors.

“The hustle and bustle of the ER is the last place we want those patients,” Ortner said. “This is going to help with that, the experience, the privacy for the patient, which really does impact their recovery.”

Similarly, the new clinic spaces are designed to offer more privacy while also feeling inviting instead of sterile and cold, Ortner said.

Meanwhile, the hospital continues to finance a new emergency department in Fraser’s Grand Park Neighborhood. The Middle Park Medical Foundation, the hospital’s nonprofit, is also continuing to raise funds for an oncology and infusion center to treat cancer patients at the Granby location.

That project will be completely publicly funded and donations can be made on the foundation’s website.