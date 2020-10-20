Middle Park Health partners to provide orthopaedic services

Middle Park Health announced a partnership with Vail-Summit Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (VSON) to expand the orthopaedics services for patients.

MPH’s orthopaedic services, including treating shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, ankle, spine, and foot conditions, will continue featuring a team of specialists. Treatment options will include joint injections, ligament reconstruction, joint replacements, orthopaedic trauma, and treatment of sports injuries.

As part of the partnership, MPH is recruiting for an orthopaedic surgeon who will live and work in Grand County full-time. Specialists from VSON will visit MPH in Granby regularly to provide sub-specialty services.

VSON’s surgical team has the most experienced fellowship-trained doctors in sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery, according to MPH. Six of the VSON doctors serve the US Ski Team.