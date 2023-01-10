Middle Park Health receives patient experience award

Press Ganey, a company that creates satisfaction surveys for health care clients to assess and improve their quality of care, announced its 2022 Human Experience Award recipients Jan. 4 — a list that included Middle Park Health.

Grand County’s health care provider landed in the top 5% of Press Ganey clients in patient experience, earning it the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award. A Middle Park Health news release read the award specifically went to the emergency departments in Kremmling and Granby.

Press Ganey releases an annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country. The Guardian of Excellence award has four categories — patient experience, clinical quality, employee experience and physician engagement. The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes providers with two or three consecutive years of excellence, depending on the category. Press Ganey also has an award for outstanding nursing quality.

Middle Park Health joined 352 other providers this year on the patient experience Guardian of Excellence list.