Middle Park Health to begin vaccinating people over 70
Starting Thursday, Middle Park Health will begin vaccinating Grand County residents age 70 and older against the coronavirus.
The hospital plans to hold several drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the coming weeks, as Middle Park Health moves into Phase 1B, above the dotted line, per the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
Middle Park Health staff will be reaching out to those 70 and older who have completed the Grand County Public Health Vaccine Registration form and designated Middle Park Health as their primary care provider.
Those interested in registering for the vaccine can do so at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine.
