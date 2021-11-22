Middle Park Health to host drive-thru vaccine clinics
Middle Park Health is hosting the first of two drive-thru vaccine clinics at River Run in Granby on Tuesday.
Health care providers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering Moderna vaccines and boosters. Another clinic is scheduled for the same time and location on Nov. 30.
Appointments are required and can be made at http://www.middleparkhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Boosters have been approved for all Coloradans who are six months from their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Moderna is only approved for use on people over 18.
