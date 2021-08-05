Middle Park Health triples fundraising record

Middle Park Health's Board of Directors and staff stand with a $250,000 check, raised at the hospital's annual BASH fundraiser.

Middle Park Health

Middle Park Health set a new fundraising record at its annual BASH event thanks to the help of a local couple’s matching donation.

The Building A Superior Hospital (BASH) event, which took place June 12 at River Run Resort, raised $250,000 with over $123,000 in individual donations. The remaining money was contributed by Fred and Linda Milanovich.

“We are extremely appreciative of Fred and Linda’s generosity,” hospital community relations director Tiffany Freitag said. “It not only motivated us but motivated the community to go the extra mile. Thank you to our entire community who helped make this a smashing success.”

This year’s total raised more than tripled the previous record of $73,000 in 2019.

The money raised will support Middle Park Health’s new campus in Fraser, refurbishing the gymnasium in Kremmling and other facility improvements, as well as scholarships for locals seeking to expand their medical education.

The next fundraising event, the BLAST golf tournament hosted by the Middle Park Health Foundation, also has a twist this year.

A local team has challenged the entire field to beat them. If the team loses, then they will donate $1,000 per stroke they lose by to the foundation.

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 31 with sign-up online at birdease.com/mpmffallblast2021.