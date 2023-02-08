Middle Park High School athletes sign college letters of intent
Middle Park High School held a special event Feb. 6 for seniors Tanyr Sornson and Micah Byrum, who signed college letters of intent to play basketball and football, respectively, at their future schools.
Sornson will join the women’s basketball team at Hastings College, an NAIA school in Hastings, Nebraska, while Byrum will stay in-state and play on Colorado Mesa University’s NCAA Division II football team.
Middle Park Athletic Director Mike Reigan wrote in an email that Sornson and Bynum are the first athletes from the school to play at the collegiate level in their two sports “in many years.”
