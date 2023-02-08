 Middle Park High School athletes sign college letters of intent | SkyHiNews.com
Middle Park High School seniors Micah Byrum, front left, and Tanyr Sornson, front right, pose for a picture with their parents, Faith and Erik Byrum and Kristi Sornson at their signing day.
Middle Park High School/Courtesy photo

Middle Park High School held a special event Feb. 6 for seniors Tanyr Sornson and Micah Byrum, who signed college letters of intent to play basketball and football, respectively, at their future schools.

Sornson will join the women’s basketball team at Hastings College, an NAIA school in Hastings, Nebraska, while Byrum will stay in-state and play on Colorado Mesa University’s NCAA Division II football team.

Middle Park Athletic Director Mike Reigan wrote in an email that Sornson and Bynum are the first athletes from the school to play at the collegiate level in their two sports “in many years.”

Middle Park Athletic Director Mike Reigan addresses the crowd while coaches and parents of seniors Tanyr Sornson and Micah Byrum, seated, stand on stage during Sornson and Byrum’s signing day.
Middle Park High School/Courtesy photo

