Middle Park High School breaks ground on improvements
For Sky-Hi News
Last week, Middle Park High school marked a new beginning with a project that will expand and renovate the school.
The forthcoming career and technical education building will be the first addition ever made to Middle Park High School. A separate building will go behind the school, providing space for several new classes.
A new nursing center and catering kitchen will be added, as well as new computer lab that will house a business and entrepreneurship class and construction sciences, as well as expanded space for the shop classes that the high school provides.
The lab will be equipped with a studio for music production and a green room for video production.
Improvements to the school’s existing programs will also take place in the upcoming year, with a full renovation of the wood and metal shops. The arts department will also see a new art room and renovations to the theater.
