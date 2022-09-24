Middle Park High School breaks ground on improvements

Groundbreaking for the new Middle Park High School the high school expansion project occurred Wednesday, Sept. 14. Former Superintendent Frank Reeves, fifth from right, served as the master of ceremonies.

Bri Hallmark/Courtesy photo

Last week, Middle Park High school marked a new beginning with a project that will expand and renovate the school.

The forthcoming career and technical education building will be the first addition ever made to Middle Park High School. A separate building will go behind the school, providing space for several new classes.

A new nursing center and catering kitchen will be added, as well as new computer lab that will house a business and entrepreneurship class and construction sciences, as well as expanded space for the shop classes that the high school provides.

The lab will be equipped with a studio for music production and a green room for video production.

Improvements to the school’s existing programs will also take place in the upcoming year, with a full renovation of the wood and metal shops. The arts department will also see a new art room and renovations to the theater.