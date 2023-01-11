Middle Park High School Nordic team excels at regional meet in Gould

Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team skied well at its first meet of the season last Friday in Gould, coming in with the top two skiers in both the girls and boys 5K skate races.

Sylvia Brower came in first overall for the girls, skiing the course in 26 minutes and 30 seconds, 45 seconds ahead of Poudre High School’s Annica Beighey.

Gray Barker of Middle Park came in first overall for the boys, completing the irregular 5-kilometer course in 22:29, 59 seconds ahead of Poudre High School’s Campbell Forkner.

Middle Park’s boys put in strong team performances behind Barker’s top finish. Ewan Gallagher was in fourth place and Kyle Vogelbacher was right behind him in fifth place. Other top boys skiers were: Dane Jensen (9th), Andy Troccoli (10th), Kadin Starr (11th), Eli Boomer (18th), Patrick McCay (22nd), Barret Acker (30th) and Jake McDill (34th).

The girls who helped with Brower’s strong finish were Annie Kuhns (seventh), Haley Miller (eighth), Alaina Mears (12th), Morgan Speiwak (16th) and Sabra Forquer (28th).

The top-notch team performances put in by the boys and girls Nordic teams come just before the home Colorado High School Ski Association Nordic ski meet that is being hosted by Middle Park High School at Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies. The event takes place Friday, Jan. 13.

The public is invited to attend and watch as high schools from across the mountain region of Colorado compete in exciting Nordic ski racing in both the classic and skating techniques.