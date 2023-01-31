Middle Park High School Nordic teams take 2nd and 4th at meet in Minturn

Middle Park skiers Alaina Mears and Sylvia Brower embrace after finishing their race Jan. 13 at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team travelled to Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28, to face off against 11 other Colorado High School Ski League teams, taking second place for the boys and fourth place for the girls.

Skiing in fresh and soft-snow conditions at the Maloit Park course, Sylvia Brower was the second-place overall finisher and first skier over the line for the Middle Park girls. She covered the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes and 2 seconds — 34 seconds behind the winner, Ella Bullock of Lake County High School.

The next skier across for the Panthers was Annie Kuhns who came in 12th place, followed by Gabrielle Pellini in 22nd. Other finishers were: Haley Miller (40th), Alaina Meaers (41st), Morgan Speiwak (46th), and Sabra Forquer (66th).

For the boys, Gray Barker took first place overall, covering the course in 14 minutes and 56 seconds. Other finishers for the boys were: Dane Jensen (11th), Ewan Gallagher (13th), Kyle Vogelbacher (17th), Kadin Starr (25th), Andy Troccoli (33rd), Logan Walker (59th), Patrick Mccay (66th) and Barret Acker (91st).

“It was a tough and technical course,” said Panthers head coach Dan Jamison. “Definitely a skier’s course that required good cornering skills. It was impressive to watch many of the boys and girls skiing hard and passing other skiers on the last stretch to the finish line.”

A total of 109 boys and 78 girls competed in the event.