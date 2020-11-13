Middle Park High School pivots to online learning

After two more people at Middle Park High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school has pivoted to online learning through the Thanksgiving break.

The two cases are in addition to a third person who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The school plans to open back up to in-person learning on Nov. 30.

The school moved all students to online learning because school officials felt Middle Park could do a better job teaching if the school stays focused on taking “one approach at a time,” according to a statement from Principal Cindy Rimmer. The shift to online learning was not mandated by Grand County Public Health.

With the decision, Middle Park joined East Grand Middle School, West Grand High School and West Grand K-8 in moving to online learning through at least the Thanksgiving break.

Grand County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases with 70 new cases reported in the last two weeks. The county shifted to Level 3 restrictions Thursday due to the uptick.