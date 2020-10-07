Middle Park High School student tests negative for COVID-19

After a cohort at Middle Park High School went to online learning Tuesday due to a potential COVID-19 case, the test has come back negative.

On Monday, district leadership were notified of a student with coronavirus symptoms who had been in contact with a person who tested positive. One cohort at the high school moved to online learning Tuesday until test results were received.

Students and staff of that cohort were allowed to return to school Wednesday after Grand County Public Health notified Middle Park High School that the student tested negative for COVID-19.