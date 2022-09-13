Middle Park High School to host groundbreaking ceremony
East Grand School District announces the ceremonial groundbreaking for the high school’s construction of a new Career Center, which is part of their Career and Technical Education expansion. Community members are invited to join the event at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on the practice field just behind the existing high school in Granby.
In attendance will be Mayor Josh Hardy, School Board President Ed Raegner, Superintendent Brad Ray, plus staff and students. Former Superintendent Frank Reeves will be serving as the master of ceremonies as he was instrumental in helping to get the school bond passed that makes the new facility possible. The groundbreaking ceremony will include presentations by Reeves, Raegner, Ray, Mayor Hardy, current MPHS students, the architectural firm and constructors.
As part of the bond program facility improvements passed by voters, the renovations will include an 11,000 SF addition for the CTE program, other interior improvements throughout the building, HVAC upgrades and site improvements. The project was designed by Hord Coplan Macht, is being constructed by JHL Constructors, and is being overseen by Dynamic Program Management.
